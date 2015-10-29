SYDNEY, Oct 30 Australian shares are set to fall again on Friday to post a week of losses, as worries about U.S. and Chinese growth weigh on the resources sector, though a weaker Aussie dollar is helping offset the pain for exporters. Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,226.0 to sit at a 40.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 5,984.0 in early trade. Rail and ports group Asciano Ltd will be in the frame after rival logistics firm Qube Holdings snared a near 20 percent stake seeking to block a $6.5 billion bid from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, posted a record first half net profit, up 58 percent in line with its guidance earlier this month. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Grant McCool)