SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Oct 30 Australian shares
continued a week-long slide early Friday, as concerns about
growth in China and the United States weighed on resource
counters while lower-than-expected bank profits hurt sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5 percent, or 28.3
points, to 5,238.7 by 0226 GMT. The benchmark, which has
declined the past four days, fell 1.2 percent on Thursday.
The index was on track to end the week down around 2
percent, which would be its biggest drop since the week of Sept.
21-25. But it was headed for a monthly gain of 4 percent, the
most since July.
Friday's losses were capped by a strong rally in Asciano
shares after logistics group Qube took a stake
in the freight firm seeking to block a $6.5 billion bid from
Canada's Brookfield.
Subduing the market this week has been lacklustre U.S.
corporate earnings and the chance of an interest rate hike there
in December.
On Wall Street overnight, U.S. indexes posted losses as
economic growth in the third quarter braked sharply.
But the indexes remained on track for their best monthly
performance in four years.
Among Australian banks, Macquarie Group was an
outlier after posting a record half-year profit. It rose over 2
percent to a 3-month high.
ANZ Banking Group fell 3.5 percent as brokerages
slashed their target prices after it posted on Thursday the
weakest annual profit growth since the global financial crisis.
Westpac, which posts annual numbers on Monday, fell
1.8 percent.
BHP Billiton was down 1.75 percent and Rio off
about 1 percent. Fortescue fell 5 percent.
Woolworths dropped for a second day, down 2.5 percent, after
reporting weaker first quarter sales and warning first-half
profit will slump by one-third.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.29
percent or 17.63 points to 5984.00 on Friday as the market
consolidated after a 12-day rally which ended earlier in the
week.
Having hit an all-time high of 6014.48 on Tuesday, the
market has been struggling as profit taker emerge. The
possibility of a U.S. rate hike in December also unsettled
sentiment.
Fletcher Building was down 1.3 percent, recoiling
from a two-month peak set on Thursday.
Auckland airport was down 1 percent, continuing to
pull back from two month highs hit earlier in the week.
Accounting software company Xero gained 2.26
percent after Credit Suisse upgraded it to outperform from
neutral on Friday.
