SYDNEY, Nov 3 Australian shares are poised to
open up more than 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding off a
one-month low as a stronger Wall Street underpins gains, though
the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on whether to cut
interest rates later in the day is likely to drive market
sentiment.
Local share price index futures rose 1.2 percent to
5,192.0 to sit at a 26.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on
Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Andrew Roche)