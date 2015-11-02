SYDNEY, Nov 3 Australian shares are poised to open up more than 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding off a one-month low as a stronger Wall Street underpins gains, though the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on whether to cut interest rates later in the day is likely to drive market sentiment. Local share price index futures rose 1.2 percent to 5,192.0 to sit at a 26.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Andrew Roche)