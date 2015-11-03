(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 3 Australian shares rose sharply on
Tuesday as bank stocks bounced back from heavy selling a day
earlier and the central bank hinted at a possible cut in the
near future after maintaining cash rate steady at a record low
of 2.0 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index opened 1 percent higher and
rallied further to close up 1.4 percent, or 73.4 points, at
5,239.2, after the Reserve Bank of Australia said subdued
inflation meant there might be room for further easing if needed
to support the economy. The benchmark has fallen 3.2 percent so
far in 2015.
Meanwile, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index
reached a new record high, adding 0.64 percent, or 38.1 points,
to finish the session at 6,022.0.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kavita Chandran)