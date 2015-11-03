SYDNEY, Nov 4 Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall
Street and with energy stocks set to benefit from a rebound in
oil prices.
Suggesting a firmer start, share price index futures
rose 0.4 percent to 5,250.0, a 10.8-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent, or 9.9 points, to 6,031.88 in early trade.
Crude prices settled up about 4 percent on Tuesday as a
rally in U.S. gasoline and diesel amid an outage on a key
pipeline system added support to markets already boosted by an
industry strike in Brazil and force majeure for Libyan crude
loadings.
(Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)