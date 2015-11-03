SYDNEY, Nov 4 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street and with energy stocks set to benefit from a rebound in oil prices. Suggesting a firmer start, share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,250.0, a 10.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 9.9 points, to 6,031.88 in early trade. Crude prices settled up about 4 percent on Tuesday as a rally in U.S. gasoline and diesel amid an outage on a key pipeline system added support to markets already boosted by an industry strike in Brazil and force majeure for Libyan crude loadings. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)