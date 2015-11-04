BRIEF-AKB Avangard FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 8.7 bln
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net interest income of 6.63 billion roubles ($116.26 million) versus 6.89 billion roubles year ago
SYDNEY Nov 4 Australian shares pared early gains on Wednesday after banks took a breather, but natural resources held their ground.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended flat at 5,242.3 points, not far from a recent one-month low of 5,162.7.
In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index set a fresh record peak as soft jobs data and falling global dairy prices reinforced speculation for a December interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
The index ended the session 0.8 percent higher or 49.24 points at 6,071.21. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Agnc Investment Corp announces pricing of public offering of common stock