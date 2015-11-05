China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 6 Australian shares will continue their losing streak on Friday to end the week in red, tracking Wall Street which faltered on disappointing earnings while tumbling commodities prices, including iron ore, will add further pressure. Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent overnight, an 18-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which slipped 0.9 percent on Thursday to 5,193. Iron ore miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto will be watched after the commodity languished at 4-month lows. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index peeled back from an all-time high to trade 0.2 percent lower on Friday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey in Wellington; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.