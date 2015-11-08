SYDNEY, Nov 9 Australian shares looked set for a
weaker start on Monday, following an unimpressive closing on
Wall Street and sliding commodity prices.
Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
sharply lower after a 3.6 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs.
The local share price index futures slipped 0.5
percent to 5,194 or a 21-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark dipped
0.5 percent last week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady in
early trade, having touched a record high of 6,082.54 on Friday.
It gained 1.4 percent last week.
