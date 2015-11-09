SYDNEY, Nov 10 Australian shares looked set to
spiral lower on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off in global equities,
after plunging to a one-month low in the previous session and
tumbling commodities prices were likely to add to pressure on
resources shares.
Investors are bracing for a U.S. interest-rate hike and
fretting about a persistent slowdown in China after
disappointing trade figures there at the weekend.
Share price index futures fell 1 percent, a
52-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark dropped 1.8 percent to 5,119.5 points on
Monday.
The index has fallen in seven out of the last 10 sessions.
It is down 5 percent so far this year.
On Tuesday, shareholders in port and rail giant Asciano
vote on a $6.5 billion takeover by Canada's Brookfield
Asset Management.
The vote comes before the Australian antitrust regulator
gives its ruling on the deal, and after another Australian port
company, Qube, bought a 20-percent blocking stake in
Asciano.
Australian business confidence and mortage lending data is
due out at 11:30 a.m. (0030 GMT).
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Louise Ireland)