SYDNEY, Nov 10 Australian shares looked set to spiral lower on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off in global equities, after plunging to a one-month low in the previous session and tumbling commodities prices were likely to add to pressure on resources shares. Investors are bracing for a U.S. interest-rate hike and fretting about a persistent slowdown in China after disappointing trade figures there at the weekend. Share price index futures fell 1 percent, a 52-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.8 percent to 5,119.5 points on Monday. The index has fallen in seven out of the last 10 sessions. It is down 5 percent so far this year. On Tuesday, shareholders in port and rail giant Asciano vote on a $6.5 billion takeover by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The vote comes before the Australian antitrust regulator gives its ruling on the deal, and after another Australian port company, Qube, bought a 20-percent blocking stake in Asciano. Australian business confidence and mortage lending data is due out at 11:30 a.m. (0030 GMT). New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent.