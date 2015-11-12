SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Nov 12 Australian shares
trimmed losses on Thursday after employment data surged past all
expectations, but weakness in energy firms kept a lid on the
market as crude oil struggled at two-month lows.
In an unambiguously upbeat report, employment jumped 58,600
last month, driving the unemployment rate down to a five-month
low of 5.9 percent. Market consensus was for a modest 15,000
increase in jobs and a steady jobless rate of 6.2 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index, which had been down as much
as 0.8 percent, bounced back to be nearly flat on the day. It
was a mere 0.04 percent, or 2.02 points, lower at 5,120.60 by
0140 GMT.
"We are always wary of reading too much into the monthly
labour force 'lottery', but even looking through the noise it's
hard not to conclude that current labour market conditions in
Australia are strong," said Justin Fabo, senior economist at
ANZ.
The major banks were all higher led by a 1.5 percent rise in
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Westpac
Banking Corp climbed 1.3 percent.
In contrast, energy firms remained in the doldrums amid a
gloomy outlook for crude oil.
Woodside Petroleum shed 1.3 percent. Santos
plunged 16.3 percent after completing a A$2.5 billion
capital raising program.
For more individual stocks activity, click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index barely moved as
it consolidated after hitting record highs for five straight
sessions over the past week.
The index ticked up 17.19 points, or 0.28 percent to
6,030.72, adding to Wednesday's 10.7-point gain. It is on track
to end the week in the red after a steep fall on Tuesday,
leading to its worst performance since the week ended Oct.2.
For the year so far, the index is still up over 8 percent.
a2 Milk Company was the most traded stock for a
second day, up 5.8 percent, after media reports the dairy
company was considering building its own infant formula plant in
Australia, which is in the midst of a baby formula shortage.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in WELLINGTON and Ian Chua in
SYDNEY; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)