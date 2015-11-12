SYDNEY, Nov 13 Australian shares are set to follow Wall Street downward on Friday, depressed by mining and energy stocks with a Brazil dam disaster weighing on BHP Billiton and worries about weak demand hitting metals and oil prices. Local share price index futures fell 1.3 percent to 5,063.0, and sat at a 62.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, pointing to a weaker opening. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2 percent to 6,010.7 in early trade. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings and Southern Cross Austereo will be in the frame after The Australian newspaper reported they were in talks to merge. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)