(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 16 Australian shares slid 0.9
percent on Monday to their lowest level in 1-1/2 months led by
selling in banking and industrial stocks as heightened risk
aversion in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris swept
regional markets.
French warplanes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria on
Sunday as police in Europe widened their investigations into
coordinated attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 47.46 points to
5,003.80, extending Friday's 1.4 percent slide. Earlier, the
benchmark dipped below 5,000 - a key psychological support -
for the first time since late September.
The index skidded over 3 percent last week, its biggest drop
since the week-ended Sept.4, and is on track for its worst
monthly performance since August.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped to a
3-week low to finish the session down 0.5 percent or 27.36
points at 5,961.67.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)