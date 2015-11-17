SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Nov 17 Australian shares
climbed more than 1 percent on Tuesday in broad-based gains
helped by a rebound on Wall Street.
Investors were cautious, however, given soft prices for
metals and iron ore and ongoing worries about a global slowdown.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 52.68 points to 5,056.5
by 0122 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.9 percent lower on Monday.
The index lost nearly 2.5 percent in just the last two
sessions and is down about 7 percent so far this year. November
is set to be the market's worst showing since September.
"One might reasonably have expected the market to be a
little stronger than it is, but after the recent selloff and
with macro concerns still swirling about, caution appears to be
the better part of valour at the moment," Chris Conway, Head of
Research at Australian Stock Report.
"Bottom line is, today's strength is welcome and it was
certainly encouraging to see U.S. markets essentially ignore the
events of the weekend and press higher overnight."
Major banks led gains on Tuesday with CBA up 1.64
percent while National Australia Bank and ANZ
added about 1 percent each.
Miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose
0.75 and 1 percent respectively.
QBE Insurance Group slipped over 3 percent to its
lowest level since September after it warned that its gross
written premiums were under pressure.
Wall Street had its strongest session in three weeks on
Monday, as investors bet Friday's attacks in Paris would have
little long-term impact on the U.S. economy and corporate
earnings.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.23
percent or 13.780 points to 5,975.450 on Tuesday, bouncing back
from its slip to a three-week low the day before.
Dairy company A2 Milk soared 9.89 percent after it
raised earnings forecast and predicted its operating EBITDA for
FY16 would be NZ$22 million ($14.26 million), compared to a
previous forecast of $12 million.
Air New Zealand was up 2.55 percent, while
accounting software company Xero rose 1.06 percent.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, edged up by 0.18
percent as investors waited for the results of the fortnightly
global dairy auction early on Wednesday morning which sets milk
prices.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Eric Meijer)