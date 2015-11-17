SYDNEY, Nov 18 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday tracking falls in broad based commodities and
an easing on Wall Street after fears of a planned bombing at a
soccer game in Germany capped earlier gains.
Global miner BHP Billiton is likely to open lower
after a 2.12 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs.
Energy stocks could feel the pinch after crude oil futures
fell more than 2 percent on oversupply concerns.
The local share price index futures fell 0.5
percent to 5,100.0, an 18.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 2.3 percent to 5,118.2 in the previous
session.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 7.8 points
to 5,975.5 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Dominic Evans)