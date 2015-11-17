SYDNEY, Nov 18 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday tracking falls in broad based commodities and an easing on Wall Street after fears of a planned bombing at a soccer game in Germany capped earlier gains. Global miner BHP Billiton is likely to open lower after a 2.12 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs. Energy stocks could feel the pinch after crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent on oversupply concerns. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,100.0, an 18.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 2.3 percent to 5,118.2 in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 7.8 points to 5,975.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Dominic Evans)