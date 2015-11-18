(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 18 Australian shares staged a comeback on Wednesday as a rally in bank stocks offset a slide by resource stocks rooted in heavy losses in commodity prices overnight.

After trading lower in the morning, the S&P/ASX 200 index reversed course mid-session to close up 14.9 points or 0.3 percent at 5,133.1. On Tuesday, the benchmark jumped 2.3 percent.

Global miner BHP Billiton fell nearly 3 percent to A$19.81, its first close below A$20 in a decade.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 12.2 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5,979.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)