SYDNEY, Nov 19 Australian shares were poised for
a strong start on Thursday, helped by indications from the U.S.
Federal Reserve that the world's biggest economy is strong
enough to cope with a rate hike next month.
Soft commodity prices were likely to be an overhang for
investors, though.
The local share price index futures rose 1.1
percent, a 52.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent higher on
Wednesday.
BHP Billiton will be on the radar ahead of its
annual general meeting and a news conference later in the day.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 5,981.04 points in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)