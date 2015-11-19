BRIEF-Burford Capital launches offer of 5 pct sterling bonds due 1 Dec. 2026
* Have a minimum initial subscription amount of £2,000 and are available in multiples of £100 thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, Nov 20 Australian stocks are set to consolidate gains on Friday, taking a breather after hitting two-week highs, with China's slowing growth weighing on metals prices and offsetting optimism on the U.S. economy. Local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent to 5,260.0 to sit at a 17.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent on Thursday posting its third straight gain. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 6,009.55 in early trade. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)
* Qtrly total revenue 4.21 billion baht versus 4.23 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: