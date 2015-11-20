BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
SYDNEY Nov 20 Australian shares rose slightly on Friday after an improvement in risk appetite helped the markey notch the second largest weekly increase in four years.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.3 percent or 13.53 points to 5,256.1 at the close of trade, showing a gain of 4 percent for the week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent higher or 13.27 points to finish the session at 6,008.52. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: