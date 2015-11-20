(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 20 Australian shares rose slightly on Friday after an improvement in risk appetite helped the markey notch the second largest weekly increase in four years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.3 percent or 13.53 points to 5,256.1 at the close of trade, showing a gain of 4 percent for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent higher or 13.27 points to finish the session at 6,008.52. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)