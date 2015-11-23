* Woolworths up on persistent takeover speculation
* Banks recovering after hefty capital raisings
* Resources weaker on falling commodity prices
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 23 Australian shares rose
for a fifth straight session on Monday as investors swooped on
high-yielding bank stocks and persistent takeover rumours
swirling around Woolworths sent the country's top
grocery chain sharply higher.
By 0144 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 21.9
points or 0.4 percent at 5,278.0 points. The benchmark has risen
5.5 percent since Nov. 16.
Bank stocks have been rallying since August after receiving
a battering in early 2015 when an Australian regulator ordered
them to increase their cash reserves, prompting a round of
capital raisings and asset sales.
"Banks have had a pretty ordinary run post those pretty
large capital raisings so it doesn't surprise me that they're
recovering, and that yield driver is still there," said Burrell
Stockbroking director Richard Herring.
Woolworths, meanwhile, was the subject of a fresh round of
media reports saying several private equity firms were
considering buying all or part of the supermarket chain, sending
shares in the A$30 billion company up nearly 4 percent, its
biggest gain in a month.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia led the banks
higher, up 0.7 percent, while National Australia Bank
rose 0.9 percent, Westpac Banking Corp was up 0.4
percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
added 0.3 percent.
Other retail stocks followed Woolworths higher. Wesfarmers
, owner of Woolworths rival Coles, gained 1.3 percent.
Department store firm Myer firmed 3.4 percent.
Mining stocks fell, however, following declines in commodity
prices. BHP Billiton declined 2.4 percent and rival Rio
Tinto lost 1.2 percent. BHP spin-off South32
dropped 5.45 percent.
Energy stocks were mixed despite a weaker oil price. Santos
fell 3 percent while takeover target Oil Search
rose 1.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum was
steady.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8
percent or 46.46 points to 6,055.16.
The biggest gainers were a2 Milk, which added 8.2
percent amid booming export demand from China, and accounting
software group Xero, which was trading up 4.8 percent.
The biggest losers included Nuplex, down 2 percent,
and New Zealand Refining, which fell 1.3 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Kim
Coghill)