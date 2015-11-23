BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 23 Australian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday as investors swooped on high-yielding bank stocks and persistent takeover rumours swirling around Woolworths sent the country's top grocery chain sharply higher.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.4 percent or 20.3 points at 5,276.4. The benchmark has risen 5.2 percent since Nov. 16.
Woolworths rose 3.9 percent, its biggest gain in a month.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.2 percent or 69.1 points to finish the session at 6,077.6. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.