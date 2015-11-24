(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (RTRS) - Australian shares fell 0.95 percent on Tuesday in broad-based selling as falling commodities prices weighed on the index and investors took profits.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 50.02 points to 5,226.4 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.39 percent or 23.65-points to finish the session at 6,101.27. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)