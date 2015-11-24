SYDNEY, Nov 25 Australian stocks were poised for a cautious start on Wednesday amid heightened geopolitical tensions, but a rally in oil prices could underpin energy shares. Pointing to a slightly positive open for the cash market, share price index futures rose a modest 0.4 percent to 5,253.0, a 26.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 1.0 percent on Tuesday, snapping a five-session winning streak. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a touch firmer in early trade at 6,101.95. Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday, prompting President Vladimir Putin to warn of "serious consequences". For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Heinrich)