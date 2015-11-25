BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 25 Australian shares fell for a second day on Wednesday, as rising global tensions hurt risk appetite after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.
The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.6 percent or 32.7 points to 5,193.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also declined 0.5 percent or 32.13 points to finish the session at 6,069.14. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.