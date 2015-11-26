SYDNEY, Nov 27 Australian shares are set to open
higher on Friday, boosted by a rally in copper and base metals
overnight. Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving Day
holiday.
Mining giant BHP Billiton is likely to come under
pressure after JPMorgan downgraded its rating price target.
BHP's U.S. ADR was down 0.6 percent.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent, a 31.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.33 percent to 5,210.7
in the previous session. Despite gains, the index is on track
to end the week down 0.86 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.06
percent or 3.6-points to 6,091.5in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Walsh)