* Copper rises on expected China demand
* Banks recover after heavy sell-off
* BHP Billiton seen as bargain at multi-year lows
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 27 Australian shares
edged higher on Friday as a base metals rally pushed up
resources stocks, while investors bought bank stocks made cheap
by months of selling as a result of regulatory changes.
Overnight, copper led base metals prices higher amid
expectations that China may announce more infrastructure
projects, providing a boost to Australian mining stocks.
Investors meanwhile bought bank stocks, which have been
hammered in 2015 following capital rules requiring them to
undertake some A$20 billion ($14 billion) in capital raisings
and to sell nonessential business units. That has improved the
stocks' dividend yields.
By 0131 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 12.4
points or 0.2 percent at 5,223.1. The benchmark has risen in
seven of the last 10 sessions.
"The key thing for the index is investor perception of the
banks," said Angus Nicholson, an analyst at IG Markets.
"It doesn't look like the dark days are over for them yet,
but there does look like a bit more buying."
National Australia Bank was up 0.6 percent, while
Westpac Banking Corp rose 0.4 percent, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia added 0.3 percent and Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group was flat.
Mining giant BHP Billiton was 1.4 percent higher.
The stock is trading at multi-year lows as it manages the
fall-out from a dam bursting at a Brazilian mine it part-owns, a
low iron ore price and speculation it may stop growing
dividends.
Its rival Rio Tinto rose 0.5 percent and BHP
spin-off South32 jumped nearly 3 percent.
Energy stocks rose, even as the oil price slipped. Woodside
Petroleum gained 2.6 percent while Santos
firmed 1.5 percent.
Law firm Slater and Gordon slumped 25 percent, the biggest
decliner on the benchmark index, following an even bigger drop
the previous day, as proposed changes to U.K. law will make it
harder to mount compensation claims.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent or 4 points to 6,091.77. Trading was light given tepid
offshore trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
The biggest gainers were Tower, which added 2.1
percent and Genesis Energy, also up 2.1 percent. Fisher
& Paykel Healthcare shed 0.5 percent after it reported
a record half year net profit, up 27 percent and reiterated its
full year guidance.
For more individual stocks activity click on
($1 = 1.3847 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Michael
Perry)