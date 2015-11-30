BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
SYDNEY, Nov 30 (RTRS) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Monday on a broad based sell-off sparked by lower commodities prices and renewed concerns about China's equity markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 36.1 points to 5,166.5 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday and is on track to end the month 1.4 percent lower.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, off 0.01 percent or 0.9 points, to finish the session at 6,100.15. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.