SYDNEY Dec 1 Australian shares surged on
Tuesday, shaking off declines in offshore equities and
commodities markets, as investors took advantage of cheap stocks
following months of selling.
Miner BHP Billiton rose 3.7 percent, partly
recovering the previous day's losses after Brazil said it filed
a lawsuit against the company over the bursting of a dam.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 99.6 points or 1.9
percent to close at 5,266.1, posting its biggest gain since Nov.
19.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 50.5
points or 0.8 percent to finish the session at 6,150.7, a record
closing high.
