SYDNEY, Dec 2 Australian shares are set with a
cautious start on
Wednesday with falling iron ore prices likely to hit local
resource stocks.
Global miner BHP Billiton is expected
to open around 0.8 percent lower, tracking a loss in its U.S.
ADRs.
Share price index futures YAPcm1 edged down 0.1 percent to
5,258, a 8.1-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark surged 1.9
percent in the last session.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index held near
record highs in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort)