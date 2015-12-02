SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 2 Australian shares eased
on Wednesday, taking a breather after a solid rally in the
previous session in the absence of fresh drivers.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 12.4 points to
5,253.7 by 0151 GMT. The benchmark jumped nearly 2 percent on
Tuesday.
"If you drill down into this market today the drop of half a
percent this morning is coming more in these mid-cap stocks.
The one they've really decided to take the axe to is Spotless
...it's down 40 percent at this stage," said James McGlew,
executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut. "The
market needs to put on about 130 odd points to break even for
the year which means we've gone absolutely nowhere."
Cleaning and catering company Spotless Group fell
37.5 percent.
Electronics retailer Dick Smith jumped as much as
24.9 percent on news a Woolworths Ltd senior executive was to
take a senior role at Dick Smith. The electronics retailer sank
to its lowest on record on Monday.[ID: nL3N13R0RD]
Major banks edged into positive territory with Commonwealth
Bank and ANZ both rose 0.7.
BHP Billiton gained 0.11 percent and Newcrest
Mining gained 1.5 percent.
Wesfarmers which runs Coles supermarkets rose 0.3
percent while rival Woolworths slipped 1.1 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose to a
record high of 6,155.060 in early trade, before retracting
slightly, edging down 0.06 percent or 3.770 on the day to
6,146.910.
Among the biggest gainers were Fletcher Building,
which rose 1.1 percent, and retirement village company Summerset
, which rose 1.29 percent.
Spark NZ fell for the second day, losing 1.03
percent, as investors contained to take profits and Morningstar
downgraded the stock to reduce from hold.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, rose 0.91 percent
after a rebound in dairy prices at the global dairy auction.