SYDNEY Dec 17 Australian shares rose 1.46
percent on Thursday, joining a global equities rally as
investors piled back into the markets after a U.S. interest rate
hike signalled confidence in the world's largest economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 73.55 points to 5,102 at
the close of trade, after reaching a high of 5,129.1 earlier in
the session. On Wednesday, the benchmark gained 1.91 percent to
5,003.40, recovering from 4,909.60, a trough not seen since July
2013.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.29
percent or 17.39 points to finish the session at 6,088.33.
