SYDNEY, Dec 3 Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Thursday with a slide in oil prices and weakness
in other commodities set to weigh on the resource sector.
Pointing to a shaky start, share price index futures
fell 1.0 percent to 5,225.0, a 33.3-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark eased
0.15 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand stocks were already feeling the heat with the
benchmark NZX 50 index down 0.19 percent at 6,131.45 in
the first few minutes of trade.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)