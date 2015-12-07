MELBOURNE, Dec 8 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, hauled down by energy and mining stocks, with supply gluts and concerns about Chinese demand weighing on oil and metals prices. Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,135.0 to sit at a 20.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark ticked up 0.08 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,055.4 in early trade. Agribusiness stocks GrainCorp and Elders Ltd will be in the frame after Australia issues its latest agricultural commodities forecast on Tuesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Mark Heinrich)