SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 11 Australian shares
eased on Friday as energy and mining stocks stayed under
pressure, putting the market firmly on track to end lower for a
third straight week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.24 percent, or 12.22
points, to 5,025.50 by 0158 GMT, having erased morning gains. On
the week, it was down 2.45 percent, taking losses in the past
three to more than 4 percent.
The market has been hit hard by a rout in commodity prices
and energy stocks and miners remained in the red. Oil and gas
producer Santos fell 0.57 percent, while BHP Billiton
shed 1.37 percent.
The major banks were mixed after the recent drubbing. Shares
in National Australia Bank rose 0.33 percent, while
Commonwealth Bank of Australia eased 0.06 percent.
Overall, a mood of caution shrouded the market as investors
braced for more data out of China on Saturday, including
industrial production and retail sales.
Any disappointment in the numbers could reinforce worries
about slower growth in China's economy, keeping commodity prices
under pressure.
"Despite the recent capitulation we stay underweight
resources, particularly energy stocks," analysts at Goldman
Sachs wrote in their 2016 outlook report.
"Valuations are closer to fair, but we worry about the
value-destructive behaviour that firms may engage in to maintain
dividends in the face of collapsing earnings."
Faring better, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
rose 0.54 percent, or 32.36 points, to 6,072,92.
Analysts said investors were hunting for yield a day after
the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to match a
record-low 2.50 percent.
Meridian Energy was the best performer, adding 2.3
percent after its retail sales volumes increased by 4.6 percent
in November, compared to the same period a year ago.
In contrast, diversified insurer Tower dipped 0.77
percent.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Charlotte Greenfield in
Wellington; Editing by Eric Meijer)