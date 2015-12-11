SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 11 Australian shares eased on Friday as energy and mining stocks stayed under pressure, putting the market firmly on track to end lower for a third straight week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.24 percent, or 12.22 points, to 5,025.50 by 0158 GMT, having erased morning gains. On the week, it was down 2.45 percent, taking losses in the past three to more than 4 percent.

The market has been hit hard by a rout in commodity prices and energy stocks and miners remained in the red. Oil and gas producer Santos fell 0.57 percent, while BHP Billiton shed 1.37 percent.

The major banks were mixed after the recent drubbing. Shares in National Australia Bank rose 0.33 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia eased 0.06 percent.

Overall, a mood of caution shrouded the market as investors braced for more data out of China on Saturday, including industrial production and retail sales.

Any disappointment in the numbers could reinforce worries about slower growth in China's economy, keeping commodity prices under pressure.

"Despite the recent capitulation we stay underweight resources, particularly energy stocks," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in their 2016 outlook report.

"Valuations are closer to fair, but we worry about the value-destructive behaviour that firms may engage in to maintain dividends in the face of collapsing earnings."

Faring better, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.54 percent, or 32.36 points, to 6,072,92.

Analysts said investors were hunting for yield a day after the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to match a record-low 2.50 percent.

Meridian Energy was the best performer, adding 2.3 percent after its retail sales volumes increased by 4.6 percent in November, compared to the same period a year ago.

In contrast, diversified insurer Tower dipped 0.77 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Charlotte Greenfield in Wellington; Editing by Eric Meijer)