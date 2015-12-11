BRIEF-Malayan Banking terminates disposal of Maybank Indonesia’s interest in WOM Finance
* Refers to proposed disposal of Maybank Indonesia's entire equity interest of 68.55 pct in WOM Finance to PT Reliance Capital Management
SYDNEY Dec 11 Australian shares closed modestly lower on Friday but posted their biggest weekly loss in a month as a rout in global commodity prices took a heavy toll on the market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.16 percent, or 8.22 points, to 5,029.50, taking losses this week to a hefty 2.37 percent. The benchmark is down 7.05 percent so far this year.
New Zealand stocks fared better a day after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut the official cash rate to a matching record low of 2.5 percent.
The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.49 percent, or 29.38 points, to finish the session at 6,069.94. It was down a mere 0.41 percent on the week. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Cfo scott egan says ~keeping middle east business as part of core business after failure to sell it