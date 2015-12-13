SYDNEY, Dec 14 Australian stocks are likely to extend losses on Monday, tracking a decline on Wall Street following another slide in oil prices. Energy and natural resources stocks are likely to come under pressure, with global miner BHP Billiton expected to open sharply lower after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 5.2 percent. The benchmark index dropped 2.4 percent last week to be down 7 percent so far this year. Indicating a weak start, stock index futures shed 1.5 percent to 4,948.0, an 81.4-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.7 percent in early trade. The index eased 0.4 percent last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Andrew Roche)