SYDNEY Dec 15 Australian shares gave up early
gains to hit a 2-1/2-year low led by a late sell-off in banks
and resources shares after the government forecast its budget
deficit would swell to A$37.4 billion ($27.1 billion) in the
year to June.
The deficit for 2015/16 had been forecast at A$35.1 billion
in the May budget but falling prices for key resource exports
opened a gaping hole in tax revenue.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a sixth consecutive
session on Tuesday, down 19 points at 4,909.60, a level last
seen in June 2013. In early trades, the index rose 0.8 percent
to an intra-day high of 4,969.40. It skidded 2 percent on
Monday.
Earlier, minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA)
December policy meeting reaffirmed the outlook for steady
interest rates in the near term.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.09
percent, or 5.30 points, to finish the session at 6,040.55.
($1 = 1.3791 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)