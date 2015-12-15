SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australian shares look set to
break a six-session losing streak on Wednesday following a
global rally in stocks and risk assets, while a bounce in oil
prices provided some relief to energy companies.
The local share price index futures rose 1.1
percent to 4957.0, a 48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close.
Any gains would be welcome after the index hit its lowest in
two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, ending at4,909.5.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by Larry King)