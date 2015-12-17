SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 17 Australian shares
jumped 1.4 percent on Thursday, joining in a global equities
rally as investors welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's first
rate hike in a decade as a sign of confidence in in the world's
largest economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 67.95 points to 5,096.4
by 0106 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.9 percent on Wednesday after
previously bouncing off a 2-1/2 year low.
"We've seen a real expression of confidence in the world's
largest economy," said Michael McCarthy, Chief market
Strategist, CMC Markets.
"If we are to have a Santa rally on average it starts on the
15th December, we might have started one day late but it does
look like we've got positive momentum heading into year end."
The major banks rallied with Westpac Bank and
National Australia Bank each gaining over 2 percent,
while Commonwealth Bank rose 1.7 percent and ANZ Bank
up 1.8 percent.
The upbeat mood also drove gold miners higher with Newcrest
Mining up 2.1 percent while Northern Star and
Evolution jumped over 4.0 percent each.
Persistent worries about a supply glut in oil put pressure
on energy stocks.
Santos fell down 1.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum
was off 0.7 percent.
U.S. stocks rallied after the Fed's rate hike, which was a
decade in the making and signaled policymakers' confidence in
the world's no. 1 economy. Markets welcomed Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's assurance that future tightening would be "gradual" and
dependent on inflation finally moving higher as long
forecasted.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was relatively
flat on Thursday, edging up 0.1 percent or 5.760 points to
6,076.700.
The subsidiares of Australian banks were among the biggest
gainers with ANZ <ANZ > rising 2.6 percent and Westpac
up 1.11 percent.
Fast food operator Restaurant Brand rose 0.9
percent after announcing sales for the company had risen in the
third quarter.
Telecommunications infrastructure provider Chorus
led losses, falling 2.6 percent as investors continued to take
profits. The stock had soared 23.87 percent in the previous
session on the news that New Zealand's competition regulator had
decided the company could charge retail telecommunication
companies more to access its infrastructure.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)