SYDNEY, Dec 18 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday as increasingly gloomy forecasts about the prices of oil and iron ore weigh on energy and mining stocks. The local share price index futures were down 42.0 points or 0.8 percent at 5,013.0, an 89-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the benchmark ended up 73.55 points or 1.5 percent at 5,102.0 at the close of trade. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 11.3 points or 0.2 percent at 6,099.6 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kevin Liffey)