By Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 18 Australian shares fell
0.3 percent on Friday, after a robust two-day rally, led by
losses in financials and resources counters as investors booked
profits ahead of the holiday season.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 17 points to 5,085.00
by 0145 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.5 percent on Thursday and is
on track for its best weekly performance since the week ending
Nov 20.
The index has had a tough year, already down more than 6
percent so far and on track for its first negative annual
returns since 2011.
However, analysts maintained a bullish long-term view of the
index on the back of an improving macro-economic outlook and a
weak Aussie dollar. The index is expected to rebound in 2016 to
5,625 points, a Reuters poll found.
On Friday, the "Big Four" banks were all in the red, with
Westpac and National Australia Bank falling
0.6 percent and 1.7 percent respectively. ANZ Banking
slipped 1.2 percent while CBA was off 0.2 percent.
Among major miners, BHP Billiton lost 2.6 percent
and Rio Tinto skidded 3 percent while Fortescue
slumped over 5 percent.
Consumer discretionary shares such as Domino's Pizza
and salmon grower Tassal Group rose 4.9
percent and 3.2 percent respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.11
percent or 6.950 points to 6,095.280 on Friday and was headed
for a weekly gain of 0.4 percent.
Gains were led by A2 Milk which hit a record high
and rose as much 24.3 percent after the dairy producer raised
its forecasts on its 2016 full year earnings.
Rubber product manufacturer Skellerup rose 1.38
percent, Goodman Property rose 1.3 percent and infrastructure
firm Infratil rose 1.11 percent.
New Zealand Refining rose 1.11 percent after
signing a an agreement with Vector on upgrading gas
production. Vector gained more modestly, rising
0.64 percent.
Fuel supplier Z Energy led losses, dropping 3.28
percent after New Zealand's competition regulator further
delayed its decision over Z Energy's bid to acquire Chevron New
Zealand.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Eric Meijer)