* Index on track to end week 1.1 percent higher

* Index down over 6 pct so far this year

* Shares to rebound in 2016 - Reuters Poll

* 110 shares down, 78 up, 12 unchanged

By Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 18 Australian shares fell 0.3 percent on Friday, after a robust two-day rally, led by losses in financials and resources counters as investors booked profits ahead of the holiday season.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 17 points to 5,085.00 by 0145 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.5 percent on Thursday and is on track for its best weekly performance since the week ending Nov 20.

The index has had a tough year, already down more than 6 percent so far and on track for its first negative annual returns since 2011.

However, analysts maintained a bullish long-term view of the index on the back of an improving macro-economic outlook and a weak Aussie dollar. The index is expected to rebound in 2016 to 5,625 points, a Reuters poll found.

On Friday, the "Big Four" banks were all in the red, with Westpac and National Australia Bank falling 0.6 percent and 1.7 percent respectively. ANZ Banking slipped 1.2 percent while CBA was off 0.2 percent.

Among major miners, BHP Billiton lost 2.6 percent and Rio Tinto skidded 3 percent while Fortescue slumped over 5 percent.

Consumer discretionary shares such as Domino's Pizza and salmon grower Tassal Group rose 4.9 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

For more individual stocks activity click on

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.11 percent or 6.950 points to 6,095.280 on Friday and was headed for a weekly gain of 0.4 percent.

Gains were led by A2 Milk which hit a record high and rose as much 24.3 percent after the dairy producer raised its forecasts on its 2016 full year earnings.

Rubber product manufacturer Skellerup rose 1.38 percent, Goodman Property rose 1.3 percent and infrastructure firm Infratil rose 1.11 percent.

New Zealand Refining rose 1.11 percent after signing a an agreement with Vector on upgrading gas production. Vector gained more modestly, rising 0.64 percent.

Fuel supplier Z Energy led losses, dropping 3.28 percent after New Zealand's competition regulator further delayed its decision over Z Energy's bid to acquire Chevron New Zealand. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)