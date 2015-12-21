SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 21 Australian shares fell
on Monday as weakness on Wall St, concerns about slowing growth
in key export market China and declining commodities prices
weighed on stocks.
Banks and resources led the Australian market lower, but
almost every sector was trading in negative territory with thin
volumes exaggerating declines ahead of the Christmas holiday
season.
By 0119 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 27.0
points or 0.5 percent at 5,079.7. The benchmark has lost 6.1
percent this year, heading for its worst annual result since
2011.
"The forces of commodities prices, Chinese weakness, along
with the bank sector ... these are the big sectors and they've
had really poor years," said Heuristic Investment Systems
co-founder Damien Hennessy.
"That has meant that all the other sectors of the equity
market have had to strengthen up."
Banks posted the biggest sector decline as investors
questioned their ability to maintain a record run of profit
growth in a cooling housing market and after being forced to
raise billions of dollars to comply with tough new capital
requirements.
The so-called "Big Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank
- all fell 0.5 percent.
Miners also fell as the price of iron ore held near
multi-year lows. Rio Tinto was down 0.6 percent and BHP
Billiton was flat, while BHP spin-off South32
was off by 1 percent.
Energy stocks were mixed, with Woodside Petroleum
up 1 percent, oil refiner-retailer Caltex down 0.8
percent and Oil Search trading steady.
Casino operator Crown Resorts rose 4 percent after
majority owner James Packer quit the board a week after local
media reported he was considering joining with a financier to
take it private.
Services company Broadspectrum firmed 3 percent
after upgrading its earnings guidance.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading
down 0.1 percent at 6,101,98 after steep falls on Wall Street.
A2 Milk continued a strong run after its upbeat
guidance last week, adding 2.1 percent. The stock is up around
147 percent this year.
Argosy Property added 0.4 percent after saying it
will sell an industrial property in Auckland.
The biggest losers included Nuplex, down 1.3
percent, and Summerset, down 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric
Meijer)