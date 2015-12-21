SYDNEY, Dec 22 Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday, drawing support from a stronger iron ore price. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent or 13 points at 5,082.0, a 28-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed little changed on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.36 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)