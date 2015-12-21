SYDNEY, Dec 22 Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Tuesday, drawing support from a stronger
iron ore price.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent or 13 points at 5,082.0, a 28-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed
little changed on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.36
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Colin Packham)