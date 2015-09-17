SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australian shares are set to
open cautiously lower on Friday, tracking a disappointing
performance on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve held
off raising intereset rates.
Investors will be watching Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor, Glenn Stevens, who will be testifying before
parliament during the morning.
The local share price index futures slipped 1 point
to 5,106.0, a 40.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended the session 48 points
higher on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 22.6
points or 0.4 percent to 5,716.89 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)