SYDNEY, Sept 21 Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, following the lead of Wall Street, which fell on the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep on hold interest rates - stoking concerns over weak global economic growth. Local share price index futures fell 1.5 percent to 5,072.00, a 97.5 point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.68 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)