IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 21 Australian shares tumbled 2 percent on Monday on broad-based declines as last week's U.S. Federal Reserve decision to hold off from raising rates stoked worries about global growth.[ID: nL4N11R11U]
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 104.3 points to 5,066.2 at the close of trade. It was the biggest percentage drop since Sept. 10, after rising for three straight sessions. The index tacked on 0.5 percent on Friday.
Recent volatility in shares globally has unsettled investors as concerns about a global slowdown in the wake of China's market turmoil continue to weigh on sentiment, compounded by the Fed's decision to hold interest rates steady.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 28.5 points to finish the session at 5,683.5. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn