SYDNEY, Sept 22 Australian shares are set to
recoup some of Monday's steep losses on Tuesday, helped by
higher metals and oil prices and a rebound on Wall Street.
Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to
5,089.0, a 22.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close, pointing to a firmer opening. The benchmark
slid 2 percent on Monday on worries about global growth.
Coal miner New Hope Corp is likely to climb after
surprising the market with a special dividend at its annual
results on Tuesday. It reported a 25 percent rise in profit
before writedowns on oil assets and a coal-to-liquids plant.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 5 points,
to 5,688.55 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)