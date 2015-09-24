BRIEF-ICC Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
SYDNEY, Sept 24 Australian shares finished 1.47 percent higher on Thursday, with gains across all sectors as buyers emerged after steep falls in the previous session.
The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 73.6 points to end at 5,071.7 after closing at its lowest since July 2013 on Wednesday. Despite Thursday's gains, the index is still down 1.9 percent for the week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 22.47 points to finish the session at 5,676.81. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, May 3 Bankers have lined up to US$2.5bn-equivalent of debt financing to back the acquisition of publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia Education, banking sources said on Wednesday.