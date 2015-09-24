SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australian shares are likely to tread water on Friday on continued uncertainty about global growth and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that she expects interest rates to rise later this year. Stock index futures slipped 2 points to 5,060, an 11.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark rose 1.47 percent to 5,071.7 in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.21 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey;Editing by Michael Perry)