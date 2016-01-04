SYDNEY Jan 4 Australian shares fell on the
first trading day of 2016 as a sell off in Chinese equities
dampened risk sentiment, though gains in energy and healthcare
shares capped losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.3 percent or 16.85
points to 5,279.0 by 02:40 GMT, on disappointing factory
activity surveys in China.
Earlier in the session, the benchmark had risen 0.2 percent.
But dealers said trading was volatile with many investors
still out after the holidays.
The Australian benchmark index fell 2.1 percent in 2015, its
first annual loss in four years as slumping iron ore and metal
prices hit blue-chip mining stocks, while onerous capital rules
hurt the heavyweight banking sector.
Industrial stocks came under pressure with Sydney Airport
off 2.2 percent.
The "Big Four" major banks were also in the red with Westpac
Banking Corp leading the losses with a 1.3 percent decline.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ Bank shed nearly 1
percent, while National Australia Bank dropped 0.6 percent.
The energy sector, however, was a clear outperformer after
oil futures jumped over 2 percent. Liquefied
natural gas leapt 7.5 percent, while WorleyParsons
gained 5.6 percent and Santos 4.3 percent.
The healthcare sector was also in good form with cancer
treatment developer Sirtex up 2.05 percent.
Blood-products maker CSL scaled a record peak, having
leapt 26 percent in 2015.
Miners also got a lift with Rio Tinto up 0.6
percent and BHP Billiton 0.4 percent higher.
Electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd was on
trading halt ahead of an expected debt announcement. Its shares
plunged 83 percent last year to touch record lows on poor sales.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index was shut for a public
holiday and will re-open on Tuesday. The benchmark leapt 13
percent in 2015, the fourth annual gain. Dairy producer A2 Milk
was among the top outperformers with a 220 percent
rise.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)