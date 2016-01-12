SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 12 Australian shares fell
for the eight straight session on Tuesday as mounting losses in
the resources sector swamped gains in defensive stocks such as
banks and telecoms.
The S&P/ASX 200 index failed to hold even the
slimmest of early rallies and slipped 0.3 percent, or 12.24
points, to 4,920.0.
That left the benchmark down around 7 percent on the year so
far, its worst start on record.
Deep-seated concerns about the outlook for China and further
pain for commodity prices offered no respite.
Losses for crude oil prices were approaching 20 percent in
just seven sessions as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil
price forecasts and traders bet on further price falls.
Iron ore has also been on the wane, with five sessions of
losses taking the spot price down to $40./90 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI.
Santos, Woodside, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto all nursed losses. Santos alone was down
18 percent on the year so far.
Demand was largely for defensive stocks, such as Telstra
and the major banks. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
edged up almost 0.7 percent to make the single largest
contribution to the index.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index tried to buck
the trend with a gain of 0.3 percent, or 17.23 points, to
6,120.10.
The subsidiaries of Australian banks led gains, with ANZ
rising 2.4 percent and Westpac 1.5 percent.
Property companies also had a boost, with Property for
Industries and Precinct Properties each rising
1.2 percent.
Online auction site Trade Me, which announced
changes to its pricing, rose 1 percent.
The Warehouse Group rose 0.4 percent on top of a 5
percent gain the previous session in the wake of a profit
forecast.
Heartland Bank was the biggest loser, down 0.8
percent and Air New Zealand edged down 0.2 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Editing by Kim Coghill)